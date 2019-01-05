Recognizing the Muslim That Lost His Life Saving Hundreds of Egyptian Christians on Christmas Eve 859-3842 , press@persecution.org Contact: Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator, International Christian Concern (ICC), 301-



WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- International Christian Concern (ICC) is inviting all those concerned to sign a letter recognizing a group of brave Muslim men who courageously followed their conscience and duty at great personal risk to thwart the attempted bombing of Virgin Mary and Father Seifin Church in Nasr City, near Cairo, Egypt, on January 5, 2019.Sayed Askar, a Muslim cleric, witnessed a terrorist planting bombs on a church roof and immediately called the authorities. A bomb squad quickly responded and in the process of defusing the bombs, an officer, Major Mustafa Abid, lost his life.The actions of those involved saved hundreds of worshipers at the church from a Christmas Eve (Orthodox) disaster.At a time when religious tensions are high in Egypt and the Middle East, it is both refreshing and encouraging to see members of different faiths defend each other.ICC is asking all concerned individuals to sign a letter that recognizes and honors the risk and sacrifice of Imam Askar and the bomb squad as they sought to defend their fellow Egyptians.The letter also expresses sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Major Mustafa Abid who lost his life in the line of duty.ICC will deliver the letter after all signatures are collected.For interviews, please contact Olivia Miller, Communications Coordinator:E-mail: press@persecution.org Phone: (301)-859-3842About ICCInternational Christian Concern is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) charitable organization focused on human rights, religious freedom and assisting the persecuted Christian Church around the world.International Christian Concern2020 Pennsylvania Ave. NW #941, Washington, D.C. 20006 www.persecution.org | E-mail: icc@persecution.org

