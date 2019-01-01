Dr. Paul Osteen to Lead Fourth Annual Global Medical Missions Conference at Lakewood



The M3 Conference is designed to bring together doctors, nurses, dentists, and other healthcare professionals, as well as anyone who has a desire to use their skills to meet pressing global healthcare needs. Attendees will hear from experts in the field of global health and be inspired by men and women who are in the trenches, often in resource-limited settings, doing what they can to make a difference in people's lives.



More than 70 global missions organizations will be at the M3 Conference - organizations that change lives, communities and nations. From caring for the sick to drilling for clean water, caring for orphans, and fighting human trafficking. The M3 Conference is about connecting expertise, interest and passion to the world's needs.



"This year's conference theme is a simple question: What do you have in your hand? God has already given every one of us what we need to make a difference in our complex and broken world.



"We don't have to have all the answers; we just have to do our part. At M3, I believe your heart will be moved with compassion and you too will be inspired to do what you can to help," said Dr. Paul Osteen.



The conference will be held at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas - home of the world's largest medical center. Everyone is welcome; you do not have to be working in the medical field to attend as there are non-medical opportunities available as well. For more information, go to



What: Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference



When: Friday and Saturday, February 22 – 23, 2019



Where: Lakewood Church, 3700 SW Freeway, Houston, Texas 77027



Registration: www.m3missions.com



About Paul Osteen, MD

Osteen is a general and vascular surgeon. After practicing surgery for many years in Little Rock, Arkansas, he now travels for 4-5 months each year providing surgical care and medical education to remote and under-resourced countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Paul, along with his wife Jennifer Osteen, RN, founded the Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference, which takes place in February each year. When not abroad, he serves on the pastoral staff at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. For more information, go to



About Lakewood Church

Under the leadership of Joel and Victoria Osteen, Lakewood Church has grown to become one of the largest churches in the US with unprecedented outreach through television, radio, online and stadium events across the U.S. Weekly services are broadcast in the U.S. and around the world in over 100 nations. Thousands in Houston and the surrounding communities are helped through Lakewood’s ministries, community programs, and resources. For more information, go to

