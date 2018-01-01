Evangelist Alveda King: Merry Christmas Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087



ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone! The new criminal justice reform bill is a holiday blessing. As witness to this historic event, I can tell you that this pen, as well as the one for the Religious Freedom and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Historic Park are more than just souvenirs. They are evidence that God is moving our President and our nation towards repentance and transformation. I'm on my way back home from Washington, DC just before Christmas praying for all humanity. Many have experienced loss this year, yet there are many blessings. As my grandfather, Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr., would say, "Thank God for what we have left and keep looking up."



Oh Holy Night



Link: www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-signs-criminal-justice-reform-bill



