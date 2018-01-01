No Human Shields

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- The House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill, known as Sanctioning the Use of Civilians as Defenseless Shields Act, that would enact sanctions against the terrorist groups Hezbollah and Hamas for intentionally using civilians as human shields in war. The Senate unanimously passed its version in October. The bill now goes to President Donald Trump to sign it into law.

The bill calls Hezbollah, the terrorist Lebanese militia, and Hamas, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip, as "repeated" practitioners of an action that violates international law. The bill mandates that the president impose sanctions on any entity that "knowingly and materially supports, orders, controls, directs or otherwise engages in" the exercise of human shields by the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and Hamas.

"Terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas initiate and celebrate violence and don't hesitate to use civilians as human shields during war," said Mat Staver, Chairman of Liberty Counsel and President of Christians in Defense of Israel. "This bill is a positive move toward protecting innocent citizens and punishing radical terrorist groups."

