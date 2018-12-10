Interview Opportunity: Loving Refugees--Our Neighbors Honoring United Nation's Human Rights Day -- December 3–7, 2018; 9am–3pm EST

"All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights." -- The Universal Declaration of Human Rights



BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 21, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Human Rights Day, December 10, 2018, marks the seventieth birthday of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The answer to humanity's question of chief peace and freedom comes from humankind itself. We must stand for equality, justice, and human dignity.



"Once We Were Strangers: What Friendship with a Syrian Refugee Taught Me about Loving My Neighbor," a modern-day memoir that gives new meaning to the parable of the Good Samaritan, debuts at the height of an unresolved seven-year civil war in Syria and during an integral moment of American history in the making.



Just as the refugee stories in the books "Enrique's Journey" and "Where the Wind Leads" and in the film "The Good Lie" played an integral role in creating awareness for political and social reform in 2014, as the US dealt with an influx of refugees from Central America, this memoir shines a light on compassion and engages us in reflecting on America's rich history of providing refugees a hope-filled future in the land of the free and the home of the brave.



The uplifting story of the unlikely, unexpected friendship between two people who once stood at opposite ends of a cultural divide brings to life the socially just world we envision. These men, once strangers, give the essence of hope, home, and sanctuary new meaning, recapture the American dream . . . and inspire us to live it.



Throughout the week of December 3, Shawn Smucker will be available to speak with you and share his inspiring story of friendship that makes compassion a matter of eternal life and proves that one who shows mercy is one who proves to be a neighbor.



Shawn Smucker is author of Christianity Today's 2018 Fiction Book of the Year for Children and Youth, "The Day the Angels Fell," and its sequel, "The Edge of Over There." He lives with his family in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Learn more at ShawnSmucker.com.



