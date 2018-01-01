The Queen Bees Hunt for $5 BILLION: New empty tomb, inc. missionmatch.org Video missionmatch.org



CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Nov. 20, 2018 /



They want to find $5 BILLION to help, in Jesus' name, stop 1 million under-5 child deaths in 40 countries each year. But where are they going to find it?



The $9.4 billion people drink up in at-home coffee?



The $7.5 billion spent on greeting cards?



The $22 billion delighting people with chocolate?



The $9 billion on Halloween, $18 billion on Valentine's Day, or $14 billion in Super Bowl parties?



The Queen Bees reject all of these billions of dollars as being too important to too many people.



But does that mean these little kids have to die, they ask?



Not if the folks drinking coffee and downing nachos watching the Super Bowl also believe Jesus loves the little children of the world.



If enough of these folks send their greeting cards and enjoy their chocolate and ALSO send $50 once a year to missionmatch.org, their pooled donations can help mobilize churches across the U.S. to close the "Promise Gap."



The "Promise Gap" is the difference between the reduction target goal set by world leaders for the global under-5 child death rate (U5MR), and the actual U5MR. In 2019, about 1 million little kids will be caught in the Promise Gap.



Mission Match offers churches matching funds for projects in 40 countries that address 14 causes of death in children under five. The goal is to strengthen the supply lines through churches so their frontlines outreach posts can help reduce these child deaths.



For more information, go to



The new Queen Bees video can be seen at missionmatch.org

or at the empty tomb, inc. YouTube page

