Monday 19 November 2018 -- Promoting Positive Male Role Models

UNANDERRA, Australia, Nov. 15, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Launched in 1999, and now celebrated in more than 70 countries worldwide, International Men's Day is going from strength to strength. The theme for IMD 2018 is "Positive Male Role Models."

Warwick Marsh from Australia and coordinator for www.internationalmensday.com said, "Our mission this year is to highlight the positive value men bring to the world, their families and their communities.

We have put the spotlight on positive role models to raise awareness of men's health and well-being.

International Men's Day encourages men to teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man. Mahatma Gandhi said, "We must become the change we seek."

It is only when we all, both men and women, lead by example that we will create a fair and safe society which allows everyone the opportunity to flourish in their families and communities.

On our website we provide suggestions on how you can celebrate International Men's Day, and how to get your local community involved, to create a community event and/or special award ceremony.

November is an important month for the masculine soul because it celebrates several events that are important to men.

Movember is the month dedicated to supporting men's health. The following day, 20 November, is International Children's Day which forms 48 hours of celebration for men, children and the special relationship fathers have with their children.

So, we encourage you to wish everyone a happy International Men's Day on 19 November."

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men's Day, from Trinidad & Tobago said, "The observances of International Men's Day are part of a global love revolution.

International Men's Day is observed on an annual basis by persons from all walks of life, who support the ongoing effort to improve lives, heal scarred hearts, seek solutions to social problems, mend troubled minds, reform the social outcasts and uplift the dysfunctional.

IMD is designed to promote positive role models in society and develop wholesome individuals.

Such developments are badly needed in today's wounded communities which reflect distorted and outdated beliefs and constant clashes among men, women and children which unravels the fabric of the family and the society."

