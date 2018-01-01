Michelle Williams: 'Self-Care Sometimes Means Saying No' Women's Conference Tackles Mental Health, Gender Equality and Domestic Violence



Williams, former member of Destiny's Child and now reality star with her new series Chad Loves Michelle on OWN,



Jakes' "Conversations with America" study found 54 percent of Americans believe women have fewer economic opportunities than men, which is why this year's new Master Class format featured panels on topics such as the challenges female leaders face in male-dominated work environments, how to succeed in corporate America, tips to gain financial freedom and how to achieve work-life balance.



"We recognize the immense challenges facing women today, especially women of color," said Jakes, entrepreneur and senior pastor of The Potter's House. "Powerhouse female businesswomen and leaders cast their vision and provided practical tools to help women advance in their unique spheres of influence. We were thrilled to see nearly 10,000 women equipped with tools for success. My hope is that we are going to see a ripple across America of strong female leaders rising up."



To kick off the conference, The Potter's House celebrated the graduation of 95 women for the God's Leading Ladies mentorship and enrichment program. At the event, Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, presented the Lady of Grace award to Allison Jean, mother of Botham Jean, to recognize Jean's grace, courage and resilience as she rose up to advocate for her son and others who have unjustly lost their lives.



To support Domestic Violence Awareness Month, attendees participated in The Potter’s House’s



For more than 25 years, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has been training, teaching and inspiring more than half a million women. Jakes revealed the next conference will be held in 2020. Visit



About Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as a women's bible study in 1992 by Bishop Jakes and has since birthed a best-selling book, a widely acclaimed stage play, a GRAMMY®-nominated CD and a national conference. In October 2004, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! was developed into a movie in collaboration with Reuben Cannon Productions and became a box office top-10 hit, winning a 2005 NAACP Image Award. Since its inception, the national conference has reached more than half a million women from around the world. For more information, visit



About The Potter’s House

Founded in 1996, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T.D. Jakes. Consistently ranked among the largest and most influential churches in the U.S., The Potter’s House has five locations across Texas, Colorado and California. For more information, visit

