Papal Nunciature Demonstration in D.C. While U.S. Bishops Convene in Baltimore
Contact: Missy Smith, 202-288-4984
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- While U.S. Bishops convene in Baltimore, Devout Catholics, including victims of abuse, will gather at the Vatican Embassy in Washington D.C., imploring Pope Francis to expose and remove the homosexual/pedophile cartel that exists within the U.S. Catholic Bishops.
Event Details:
Time: Monday, Nov 12, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.
Location: Apostolic Nunciature, 3339 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, D.C.
Signs will be held:
"Holy Father, Remove the Scoundrels!"
"Pope Francis: Remove the Lavender Mafia!"
"Give us Cardinal Burke in D.C.!"
Background
On Monday through Wednesday (11/12 - 11/14), the USCCB (American Catholic Bishops) will be meeting in Baltimore MD.
The most onerous, and horrific "item" on the Bishop's agenda, is the recent wave of disclosures of pedophilia and homosexuality committed by Catholic Clergy.
Perhaps worse - for the victims and the Church - is the accommodation and COVER-UPS of these demonic perversions, sins, and CRIMES by American Priests and Bishops.
During their meeting, the Bishops will inevitably pay lip service to this evil behavior; they will issue a statement of "regret and reform," while in fact refusing to expose and purge their numbers of known collaborators and evildoers.
Missy Smith, Founder of W.A.K.E. U.P. States:
"While this farce is going on in Baltimore, we are calling upon Pope Francis to do two things:
- Show HIS sorrow for allowing this evil within the Church to go unchecked, by removing ALL American bishops with connections to the "homosexual mafia" and pedophile enablers within the Church.
- To appoint Cardinal Raymond Burke as the next Archbishop of Washington D.C.
"Pope Francis could and should show the world that he is truly grieved - and wants to make amends for the crimes committed during his Papacy - by taking these two simple steps.
"Moreover, appointing Cardinal Burke as the next Archbishop of Washington D.C. would show the faithful in America that he understands and respects our desire and need for faithful Catholic leadership, especially in our nations Capitol, which has been rife with scandal and unholy compromise."