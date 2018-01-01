Former Homeless Vet Shares His Story to Pay it Forward Contact: Michael Smith, 701-630-1148



WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 12, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Former homeless vet shares his story of addiction, mental illness, suicide attempts and redemption in his autobiography "The Gutter Gospel." God told me to pay it forward to those still suffering.



To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some. I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings.



What if you found out how great is our God? Then you would you accept him and believe? If we're honest about our humanity that we are all a mess. Then would you point people to him?



