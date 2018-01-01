Pastor-Mayor Comforts Thousand Oaks Community

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pastor Rob McCoy, who is also a member of the city council and acting mayor in Thousand Oaks, California, has been ministering to hurting people in that community after this week's tragic shooting. McCoy is the pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel Church and also the chaplain of the local rescue unit. Ironically, despite the good work of the church, a lawsuit filed against the city of Thousand Oaks seeks to prevent the church from operating in a location formerly occupied by a YMCA.

This week, Liberty Counsel filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the Dos Vientos Community Preservation Association (Association) and Donald Armstrong. The frivolous suit attempts to force the city of Thousand Oaks to undertake environmental review and other procedures which are not required. The Association does not represent the neighborhood and is comprised of a handful of people which are mad that a church is replacing the YMCA, which went out of business.

Liberty Counsel already had the suit dismissed one time and is now seeking to get the amended suit dismissed. In Dos Vientos Community Preservation Association v. City of Thousand Oaks, Liberty Counsel represents a religious nonprofit foundation (Foundation) which purchased a building and entered into an agreement to rent the facility to Calvary Chapel. The city of Thousand Oaks supports the use of the facility by the church. However, the so-called Association filed suit objecting to the church. The Association claims that the facility should be used for a YMCA, not a church.

Pastor McCoy has been ministering to people in the community after the tragic mass shooting in which 12 people were killed at Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night. In an emotional interview with ABC News, McCoy promised to be with those affected "every step of the way." "It is going to be a long, hard road, but this community will stand together, and we'll love on these folks. That's the only way to get through it. I imagine there's going to be a lot of funerals, and we'll be asked to officiate, and we'll be there with the families. It's not something that you do just once. You walk through them, and then you have to be there when you remember their birthdays and for some, it'll be anniversaries." said McCoy.



"The way that Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel Church has been ministering to hurting people in Thousand Oaks after this week's tragic shooting shows the deep need for this church in this community," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "Our prayers go out to the families and the community. This so-called association should take notice and drop this frivolous lawsuit against the city of Thousand Oaks. Now, more than ever, Pastor McCoy and Godspeak Calvary Chapel church are needed to bring hope and comfort," said Staver.

