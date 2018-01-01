Crowdfunding the Persecuted Church



Contact: Robert Dobyns, 936-443-5020CONROE, Texas, Nov. 5, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- The 2018 International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church was observed by tens of millions of Christians worldwide on Sunday, November 4th. Now many of those believers are seeking tangible ways to help their brothers & sisters in Christ and local churches & ministries which are embedded in areas where persecution is a daily reality.With that purpose in mind, Cubinero, Inc., a 501(c)3 charitable organization focused on creative ways to fund tentmakers, churches and ministries engulfed in the flames of persecution, has launched its crowdfunding solution, TentMakers.According to Robert Dobyns, President of the organization, TentMakers.info is similar to Kickstarter and GoFundMe, except TentMaker's sole focus is helping to fund projects which aid Christians under fire in persecuted nations.Partner ministries can visit TentMakers.info and create projects which are focused upon an individual's need or a specific mission purpose. These project types can include raising funds for Bible smuggling operations, a rickshaw as a tent making business for a national preacher or a new building for an orphanage. The project types are only limited by the real need in that area. TentMakers does not charge any fees for its project listings or services.To learn more about Cubinero, Inc. and the TentMakers project and partner with the persecuted Church, visit www.TentMakers.info

