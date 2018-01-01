The Robert Griffin III Foundation Announces Partnership with Moms Motivating Moms to Help Individuals and Families in Need Teaming up to do more good for more people, champions of nonprofit organizations Robert Griffin III Foundation and Moms Motivating Moms come together in a strategic partnership.



Contact: Shawn Papi, 301-641-0814



WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Teaming up to help those who help others, Robert Griffin III Foundation and Moms Motivating Moms are proud to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership.



The Robert Griffin III Foundation was created to be the beacon of hope for families who are struggling, whether it be from the aftermath of domestic abuse, sacrifices they made for our country through their time in the military, or circumstances that were out of their control.



The Moms Motivating Moms (M3) organization's mission is to encourage, educate and energize Moms by fostering an environment of inclusiveness.



Recognizing that both organizations work to achieve a similar goal, Moms Motivating Moms is proud to partner with Robert Griffin III Foundation.



"This partnership is very exciting for both organizations. I believe when we invest in each other positive change happens for us and our families which results in our communities and our society prospering," says Jacqueline Griffin, Founder & President of Moms Motivating Moms. "This partnership will help grow our Family with people who share our passion for helping others. I am also excited to work with Mrs. Grete Griffin, the new Executive Director of Robert Griffin III Foundation. We were meant to thrive together!"



"The strategic partnership with Moms Motivating Moms is consistent with our mission to ensure that future generations and people from all walks of life will have access to the necessary tools, guidance, and motivation needed to attain sustained success in life," added Robert Griffin, CEO of Robert Griffin III Foundation.



About Robert Griffin III Foundation: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that strives to discover, design, and support programs that benefit struggling military families, underprivileged youth, and the victims of domestic violence.



About Moms Motivating Moms: Our goal is to help mothers (all women who have mothered a child in their lifetime) empower each other through encouragement, resources and the support needed to make a difference in the lives of their children, their families, their communities and our society.



For more information, please contact Shawn Hay, Publicist at: heypapipromotions@gmail.com or visit website www.rg3foundation.org



