American Heritage Girls to Celebrate 2018 National Day of Service Faith-based non-profit donates gifts of service in honor of 23rd birthday



Contact: Megan Rose,



CINCINNATI, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2018 /



To kick off this nationwide celebration that embraces Christian values and family involvement, AHG hosted a contest among local organizations throughout the month of August 2018. Letters were sent to local non-profits and AHG Charter Organizations announcing the ability to nominate a deserving organization for service consideration. After careful deliberation, AHG chose The Father's House, Tabitha's Closet, and Veterans of Foreign Wars to serve on Friday, Sept. 14.



"It truly is a blessing to partner with such devoted non-profits as The Father's House, Tabitha's Closet, and Veterans of Foreign Wars on the AHG National Day of Service," said Patti Garibay, National Executive Director and Founder of American Heritage Girls. "Every year, AHG looks forward to giving – instead of receiving – gifts of service to its local communities, and this year has been no exception. AHG's staff is thrilled to carry out Christ's love alongside these dedicated organizations to make a positive community impact."



AHG's National Day of Service shortly follows the non-profit's birthday each year and honors the values of faith, service, and fun by encouraging staff and Troops to give back to their community. Instead of receiving traditional birthday "gifts," AHG asks its Troops to plan a service event each year to give back to their community, Charter Organizations, charities and churches in honor of National Day of Service. The result is 651,600 service hours completed during the 2017 – 2018 Program Year.



To view the service carried out by AHG and its Troops on social media, follow the #AHGserves and #NDS.



For more information about National Day of Service or the American Heritage Girls Program, contact AHG at 513-771-2025 or visit us online at



American Heritage Girls is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten Troops and 100 members to over 49,000 members across 15 countries and 50 states. Girl Members participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.

Contact: Megan Rose, American Heritage Girls , 513-771-2025 ext 168, rosem@ahgonline.org CINCINNATI, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- American Heritage Girls (AHG) will demonstrate its passion for faith, service, and fun by volunteering at three Cincinnati area non-profits on September 14, 2018 in honor of their National Day of Service.To kick off this nationwide celebration that embraces Christian values and family involvement, AHG hosted a contest among local organizations throughout the month of August 2018. Letters were sent to local non-profits and AHG Charter Organizations announcing the ability to nominate a deserving organization for service consideration. After careful deliberation, AHG chose The Father's House, Tabitha's Closet, and Veterans of Foreign Wars to serve on Friday, Sept. 14."It truly is a blessing to partner with such devoted non-profits as The Father's House, Tabitha's Closet, and Veterans of Foreign Wars on the AHG National Day of Service," said Patti Garibay, National Executive Director and Founder of American Heritage Girls. "Every year, AHG looks forward to giving – instead of receiving – gifts of service to its local communities, and this year has been no exception. AHG's staff is thrilled to carry out Christ's love alongside these dedicated organizations to make a positive community impact."AHG's National Day of Service shortly follows the non-profit's birthday each year and honors the values of faith, service, and fun by encouraging staff and Troops to give back to their community. Instead of receiving traditional birthday "gifts," AHG asks its Troops to plan a service event each year to give back to their community, Charter Organizations, charities and churches in honor of National Day of Service. The result is 651,600 service hours completed during the 2017 – 2018 Program Year.To view the service carried out by AHG and its Troops on social media, follow the #AHGserves and #NDS.For more information about National Day of Service or the American Heritage Girls Program, contact AHG at 513-771-2025 or visit us online at www.AmericanHeritageGirls.org American Heritage Girls is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten Troops and 100 members to over 49,000 members across 15 countries and 50 states. Girl Members participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.

Share Tweet