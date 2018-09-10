Beijing House Church Must Close Doors, Authorities Say Contact: ChinaAid Media Office, 432-553-1080, media@chinaaid.org



Photo: People gather outside Zion Church on Sept. 9 after it was banned by authorities. Photo courtesy of Zion Church



Personnel from the Chaoyang District Civil Affairs Bureau informed Zion Church yesterday that it violated regulations by holding religious activities without registering with the government, a prerequisite China sets forth in order to exercise increased supervision over the ideologies being taught. In addition, they confiscated the church's "illegal promotional material."



According to a



"I fear there is no way for us to resolve this issue with the authorities," Reuters quoted the church's pastor, Jin Mingri, as saying.



The church has decided it will not be swayed by the ban and instead hold services outdoors.



ChinaAid Founder and President Dr. Bob Fu believes the legal chokehold Beijing has placed Zion Church in is part of a larger crackdown on Christianity across China, saying: "The massive clampdown against



Alarmed by these developments, ChinaAid calls on the international community to intervene on behalf of Chinese Christians and join us in exposing China's abuses in order to uphold human rights, religious freedom, and rule of law.



Contact ChinaAid:

Office phone: (432) 689-6985

Media phone: (432) 553-1080 General inquiries:

Media inquiries:

