Kairos Prison Ministry to Hold First Kairos Torch Program at Atlanta Youth Development Center

Contact: Diane Harris, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. , 407-629-4948DEBRAY, Fla., Sept. 10, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the Kairos Torch Weekend for incarcerated youth to be held at the Atlanta Youth Development Center in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning September 21st. The Weekend will be the first Kairos Torch Weekend at this facility and is just one step forward in the expansion of the Kairos Torch program to mentor youth in prison so they can begin to make better life choices.Kairos Torch is a ministry program which begins with a Weekend retreat for youth 25 and under. The Weekend creates a safe place for the youthful offender to realize their God-given potential through mentoring with a mature, Christian volunteer. The mission is to engage their reasoning skills in seeking balance for their lives. Kairos Torch team volunteers commit to a weekly mentoring process for six months after the Weekend, which include prayer, discussions, and goal setting. The result is an improvement in the prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving correctional facilities, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations."First Weekends are especially exciting because they bring a new energy to the institution which then continues to build and grow," said Kevin Resnover, Kairos Torch Youth Ministry Coordinator.Kairos is in need of volunteers for future Weekends. Opportunities include making cookies, creating artwork, prayer, team support, financial support, and participating in a team. For more, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer About Kairos Prison MinistryKairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which men and women volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings as a short course in Christianity inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 prisons and communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, more than 30,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org

