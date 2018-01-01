Kairos Prison Ministry to Hold First Kairos Inside Program at Joseph Harp Correction Center in Lexington, Oklahoma Studies have shown program reduces inmate recidivism and improves the prison environment



Contact: Diane Harris, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. , 407-629-4948DEBRAY, Fla., Sept. 7, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the start of a Kairos Inside Program at Joseph Harp Correctional Center located in Lexington, Oklahoma beginning Thursday, October 11th. The Weekend event will be the first Kairos Inside Weekend at this facility and is another step forward in helping inmates transform their lives.Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. The program results in an improved prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prison, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations. Recent studies have shown that recidivism rates can be reduced by more than 50%.First Baptist Church of Purcell will serve as host for the Weekend team. "We are blessed to be able to partner with Kairos Prison Ministry and provide meeting space for training as well as a "headquarters" for this year's fall Weekend at Joseph Harp Correctional facility," said Dr. James S. Wilder, Pastor.Up to 42 inmates participate in the 3.5 day Weekend program which includes a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The Weekend will then be followed up with Continuing Ministry of monthly Reunions and weekly Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement.Joseph Harp Correctional Center is a medium security institution that houses approximately 1,405 male offenders, making it the largest medium security prison in the state. 84% of the inmate's housed at Joseph Harp Correctional Center are incarcerated for a violent crime, and over 10% of the inmates here are incarcerated for murder in the first degree. It opened in September of 1978 and as of April 2017, the prison population was 1,372.Kairos is in need of volunteers for future Weekends. Opportunities include making cookies, creating artwork, prayer, team support, financial support, and participating in a team. For more, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer or www.kairosoklahoma.org About Kairos Prison MinistryKairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth.

