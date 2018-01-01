Kairos Prison Ministry to Hold First Kairos Inside Program at Southeastern Correctional Institution in Lancaster, Ohio Studies have shown program reduces inmate recidivism and improves the prison environment



Contact: Diane Harris, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. , 407-629-4948DEBARY, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the start of a Kairos Inside Program at the Southeastern Correctional Institution located in Lancaster, Ohio beginning Thursday, October 4th. The Weekend event will be the first Kairos Inside Weekend at this facility and is another step forward in helping inmates transform their lives.Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. The program results in an improved prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prison, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations. Recent studies have shown that recidivism rates can be reduced by more than 50%.Up to 42 inmates participate in the 3.5 day Weekend program which includes a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The Weekend will then be followed up with Continuing Ministry of monthly Reunions and weekly Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement.Southeastern Correctional Institution (SCI) is a medium security male facility, housing Level 1 (minimum) and Level 2 (medium) security inmates. SCI opened in 1980 and sits on 1,377 acres in Lancaster, Ohio. As of 8/21/18, it had 472 staff and a population of 1,573 inmates.Kairos is in need of volunteers for future Weekends. Opportunities include making cookies, creating artwork, prayer, team support, financial support, and participating in a team. For more, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer About Kairos Prison MinistryKairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which men and women volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings as a short course in Christianity inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 prisons and communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, more than 30,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org

