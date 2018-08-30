Evangelist Alveda King: Wow, What a Week: Prison Reform, Abortion, Fake News, and Prayer at the White House Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087



Angela Stanton and I just returned from speaking at a prison ministry service in Mississippi to about 200 men. Almost every man in the room was a father, grandfather and some were great-grandfathers. It was such a blessing to be able to bring hope to the lives of those that in a place that presumably doesn't often offer much hope.



Second, #AbortionSeparatesFamilies. #LetOurChildrenLive.



Abortion activists are at it again. This time it's The Afiya Center, a black women's reproductive rights group as reported by The Daily Caller. No matter how much they try to make abortion just another life event like taking out the trash or making your bed, abortion is and will always be something that kills a baby in the womb and hurts women and men and our society as a whole.



Then there's the news report about some housewives, and what I really said.



When I spoke about the spoof from Cardi B, 'Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement' in an interview with TMZ, I said that my Uncle, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have chuckled, not in approval but rather as a knee jerk reaction. He would not have approved of any misrepresentation that paints his wife and other Civil Rights leaders in the culture of today with all the profanity and disrespectful treatment of women that is so commonly seen in today's media. Not hating on the young ladies in the spoof; just saying.



Finally, prayer which should be the best part of any week; in this case, prayer at the White House with the President, First Lady and many evangelical leaders from around the country.



My week began at a dinner hosted by the President and the First Lady with evangelical leaders to pray for our nation and to encourage prayer in the churches across America. America is becoming great but there is still much to address and the best way to bring that about is through prayer.



We must continue to #PrayForAmerica!



