After Tragic Accident in Italy, WCC Offers Condolences

Contact: World Council of Churches Media Office , +41 79 507 6363

GENEVE, Aug. 14, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- In the wake of a tragic collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, Italy, World Council of Churches (WCC) acting general secretary Prof. Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri offered condolences and prayers on behalf of the WCC global fellowship.

At least 35 people were killed in the northwest Italian city as vehicles plummeted to the ground. On 14 August, rescuers were still trying to free people caught in crushed vehicles or rubble.

“We are saddened by the images of this tragic accident, and we pray for the rescue personnel still working to save lives,” said Phiri. “For all the families and friends who have lost loved ones, be assured that you are in our prayers in this time of sorrow.”

The World Council of Churches promotes Christian unity in faith, witness and service for a just and peaceful world. An ecumenical fellowship of churches founded in 1948, today the WCC brings together 350 Protestant, Orthodox, Anglican and other churches representing more than 550 million Christians in over 120 countries, and works cooperatively with the Roman Catholic Church. The WCC general secretary is the Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit, from the [Lutheran] Church of Norway.