Kairos Prison Ministry Announces Start of Kairos Outside Program in Abilene, Texas

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 8, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the start of the Kairos Outside program in Abilene, Texas, scheduled for August 24 - 26. This will be the first Weekend to be held in this area of Texas and is a step forward in expanding the program which helps women impacted by incarceration.

Often, families of the incarcerated "do time" right along with their loved ones. Kairos Outside offers a comfortable, supportive, non-judging retreat for women as they journey through the incarceration of a loved one. The Kairos Outside Weekend is a 2 ½ day program based on a series of talks designed to address the pain of separation and the judgment of others. In a safe environment with loving people, women interact with other women who are in similar situations and learn to form small support groups to give them strength for the challenges they face. The program is interspersed with music, prayer, and fun activities.

Kairos Prison Ministry is a Christian program, although no religious affiliation is necessary to be a Guest. Any female, 20 years or older, whose life has been impacted by the incarceration of a loved one, or who was unable to attend Kairos Inside while in prison, is eligible to attend Kairos Outside.

"Women who have been impacted by incarceration are dealing with issues of isolation, rejection, financial hardship and loneliness," said Gina Brockmeyer, Kairos Outside Ministry Coordinator. "Kairos Outside provides a safe place where the women are exposed to God's grace, acceptance, and unconditional love -- where they are encouraged to share their life's journey, to strengthen their relationship with God -- and that offers them an alternative to living their lives in isolation."

Kairos Outside is also in need of volunteers. Opportunities include cookie baking, artwork, prayer, financial support, team support, and participating in a team. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org

About Kairos

Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, 40,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million.