Movement.Org and the Luis Palau Association Announce Collaborative Campaign to Celebrate and Accelerate Gospel Movements Around the World

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Movement.Org (formerly The New York City Leadership Center) and the Luis Palau Association announced this week a collaborative partnership to further global evangelism and united service efforts around the world. The two organizations share a deep commitment to engage city leaders in Christian unity and expand training in biblical evangelism. Together, with their combined network and experience, they are hoping to greatly expand their impact for the Gospel around the world.



"We're so excited to be able to serve more cities in a deeper way through this expanded partnership," Kevin Palau, president of the Luis Palau Association, shared after a recent gathering in New York City.



This new strategic partnership is aimed at increasing the level of resourcing and coaching they can make available to the global Church. Together, they hope to focus on:

Expanded evangelism resources and training at all Movement Day Expressions around the world.



Expanded resources for gospel movement leaders through the Palau Association's newly-launched City Gospel Movements website (citygospelmovements.org) and the Movement.Org website by cross promoting stories and offerings.



Expanded reach into Latin America through Movement Day gatherings.



Expanded coaching program bringing the robust history and experience of both organizations.

The two organizations began working together in New York City in 2010. Movement Day was in the midst of launching their first annual gathering of thought leaders and the Palau Association was gathering partners for a future citywide evangelistic and service campaign in New York City which came to be known as NY CityServe & CityFest. Movement Day in New York City became the annual platform for the Palau Association to promote NY CityServe & CityFest gatherings and recruit partners.



By 2015, the partnership had helped to mobilize more than 1,700 churches to engage in community projects and outreach effort throughout the region, culminating in massive evangelistic gatherings in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, and Central Park in July of that year. Movement Day has continued to be a valuable asset in forging ongoing collaborative partnerships in the New York City area as well as around the world.



About MOVEMENT.ORG | MOVEMENT.ORG, formerly known as The New York City Leadership Association, was founded in 2008 to increase the leadership effectiveness of ministry, marketplace and parachurch leaders in Greater New York City. Beginning with the launch of Movement Day in 2010, the Association has increasingly received invitations to serve cities both nationally and globally. MOVEMENT.ORG's vision is "every global city flourishing spiritually and socially." For more information please visit the new website at MOVEMENT.ORG.



About the Luis Palau Association | For more than 50 years the Luis Palau Association has existed to proclaim the Good News, unite the Church, and impact cities worldwide. In addition to citywide evangelistic festivals, an ever-growing global network of evangelists, and expansive media initiatives, in the spring of 2017, the Palau Association launched their latest endeavor in the spring of 2017 known as City Gospel Movements. The vision of the City Gospel Movements team is to celebrate and accelerate the work of the church around the world, inspiring leaders to keep evangelism as a central focus in their outreach efforts and coaching them in proven models for city transformation.

