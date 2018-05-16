3 UNI -- An Innovative Approach to Assist Foster Children Become the voice of a foster child



Rosangela and her husband Tarcio became parents through international adoption, are foster parents and longtime advocates for children. They are also founders and counselors of a mentorship program for orphanages in Brazil. They firmly believe the supporting the local Church is key to orphan care.



As part of 3 UNI's initiatives; the organization is now partnering with the Florida Guardian ad Litem program (GAL) to host a meeting to educate prospective volunteers on how to become an advocate for the county's most vulnerable children.



"The GAL program is in critical need for volunteers and we are happy to leverage our platform to promote this opportunity for volunteers to become advocates for the foster children," said Rosangela. "More than 3,000 children in the Miami-Dade County alone are in the foster care system, and 45% of them are 5 years old or younger. These children desperately need us to step up for them. It is part of our duty according to the Bible in Hebrews 13:3, to continue to remember those who are mistreated as if we, ourselves, were suffering. If you put yourself in the picture; you will step up."



GAL volunteers are responsible for visiting their assigned child and speaking on their behalf in court hearings about three times a year. Prospective volunteers are invited to the information session to learn more about the program on May 19, 2018 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at 10200 NW 25 St. #115, Doral, FL. Interested in attending can RSVP at

