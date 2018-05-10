Is There Forgiveness After Abortion -- 'The Bouquet over the Abyss' Answers the Question



Over half of Ukrainian pregnancies end in abortion, and Eastern Europe has the greatest amount of abortions in the world per capita - even greater than China, which for many years had a law only allowing one child per family. There are ministries and organizations in Ukraine that try to counteract this trend; however, it is rarely from a Gospel-centered standpoint. Most of them focus on people that are still making the decision to have an abortion and create materials in Russian rather than Ukrainian. This cuts out a huge portion of the population of Ukraine that are either 1) unfamiliar with the language, or 2) have automatic negative connotations with the language through political repressions in the USSR or the current war with Russia.



In order to reach these young people, David Snead, a missionary in Lviv, Ukraine, and his small team are producing "The Bouquet over the Abyss" as a Ukrainian-language short film. The script is written as a simple story of a young woman who has an abortion and is pushed into it by her boyfriend. It is not an argumentative piece; viewers who are considering an abortion, or have had one, will not feel attacked by theology or logic. The center of its message is Jesus Christ and how He can change the life and forgive the sins of a real person, not simply that "abortion is bad; don't do it."



The film ends with a link to a website where viewers can connect with professional, Christian counselors who can both give real advice to prevent a future abortion, deal with the stress the viewer has, and present the Gospel to them.



Insomuch as every country from Austria to Moscow is affected by this issue, the filmmakers see the potential effect of this for good spreading much further than Ukraine. They are planning to create additional versions of this film in German, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, and Russian.



Production is set to begin late summer or early fall, 2018.



If you would like to learn more about David Snead, the project, and the team, please click here:

