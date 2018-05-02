Three Named to Prison Fellowship's Board of Directors Contact: Jim Forbes,

LANSDOWNE, Va., May 02, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, has named three new individuals to its board of directors: Tom Usher, Dorcas Haque, and Dipo Ashiru.



The Following Individuals Were Unanimously Approved to Serve on the Prison Fellowship Board of Directors: Tom Usher—served as the Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Steel from 2001-2004. Prior to his role at U.S. Steel, Usher was elected to the U.S. Steel Group and Director of USX, which had changed its name from U.S. Steel in the mid 80's. In 1994, he became President and Chief Executive Officer of USX and later named Chairman of the Board. Usher previously served on the Boards of Directors of Transtar, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, PNC Financial Services, PPG Industries, and Marathon Oil. In addition, Usher served as Chairman of the Board of the American Iron and Steel Institute, the International Iron and Steel Institute, and the U.S.-Korea Business Council. Mr. Usher and his wife Sandy reside in Florida and Pennsylvania.



Dorcas Haque—serves on the board for the Lighthouse for Women —an organization that funds and provides safe homes to protect and empower victims of human trafficking. Mrs. Haque is also a registered nurse and passionate about Christian ministry in Africa, where her parents served as missionaries. Mrs. Haque and her husband Promod [Senior Managing Partner, Norwest Venture Partners] are actively involved in the work of their family foundation. They reside in California.



Dipo Ashiru—serves as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel for the TCW Group, Inc. —a global asset management firm. Prior to his time at TCW, he served as the principal and funds counsel at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Company, —a global investment firm. Mr. Ashiru started his legal career as an attorney at Debevoise and Plimpton LLP, a firm based in New York, where he resides. "We are honored to welcome three new board members to Prison Fellowship, —each bringing a solid set of specific skills, experience and a passion to serve," said James J. Ackerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prison Fellowship.



"The Board and I are very excited to have three new members join our team," said Carl Dill, Chairman of the Board, Prison Fellowship. "They come from very diverse backgrounds, but all share the same passion for our work with prisoners and their families. Each brings unique gifts that will add great value as we support expanding ministry opportunities."



About Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.



