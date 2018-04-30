WCC 'Pilgrim Team' to Visit South Sudan

Contact: Marianne Ejdersten, WCC director of communication, +41 79 507 63 63, mej@wcc-coe.org

GENEVE, April 30, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- A World Council of Churches (WCC) "Pilgrim Team" will visit South Sudan from 5-9 May under the theme "African Women of Faith and Gender Justice."

Photo: Prof. Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri will lead the "Pilgrim Team". Credit: Albin Hillert/WCC

The delegation will affirm the fact that gender equality is a necessary foundation for a peaceful and sustainable world by listening to women's stories of displacement, violence, and oppression.

The delegation will be led by WCC Deputy General Secretary Prof. Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri, WCC. Members of the delegation include: Jennie Chinembiri, Church of Scotland; Rev. Kymberly Clemons-Jones, Presbyterian Church of the USA; Lydia Adajawah, World Communion of Reformed Churches; Esther Ngulwa, Christian Council of Tanzania; Rev. Canon Nangula Kathindi, Anglican Church of Southern Africa; Rev. Dr Dorothy Akoto; Jillian Abballe, WCC, Nigussu Legesse, WCC; Geoffrey Alemba, All African Conference of Churches, and Rev. Paska Nimiriano, local companion.

Members of the delegation will worship at various local churches from a variety of faith traditions, then specifically meet with women and youth from those churches. The group will also meet with religious leaders hosted by the South Sudan Council of Churches, as well as women politicians.

For the heart of their visit, the delegation will travel to the Ecumenical Peace Centre in Kit where different activities of the churches and communities take place. The delegation will also visit groups of women faced with different challenges who are currently undertaking some short training to acquire skills and to improve their livelihood, searching for healing amidst the hard circumstances of South Sudan.