Abortionist's Manslaughter Trial Testimony Reveals Patient Suffered a Painful Death

Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; Both with Operation Rescue, info.operationrescue@gmail.com



QUEENS, N.Y., April 25, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Abortionist Robert Rho has been on trial in a Queens, New York, courtroom since April 9, 2018, for the unnecessary death of abortion patient Jaime Morales, but news coming from this important trail has so far been non-existent - until now.



This week, Operation Rescue has an observer, pro-life activist Lauren Handy, in court who is giving us the first details about witnesses and evidence in the case that is expected to run through May 3. No other reporters are present in court.



"The case against Rho seemed so cut and dried that we actually expected him to take a plea bargain. We never expected this case to go to trial, much less to a four-week trial," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.



Rho was arrested on October 11, 2016 and charged with Second Degree Manslaughter (reckless homicide), a Class C Felony that carries a penalty of 3 1/2 to 15 years in prison.



The trial involved a botched elective second trimester abortion that Rho conducted on Jaime Morales, 30, at his Liberty Women's Healthcare office in Flushing, New York, on July 9, 2016. When Morales continued to bleed profusely after the abortion, Rho determined that she required a second abortion procedure during which he attempted to repair injuries.



Instead of calling for an ambulance, Rho released Morales, who had fainted while still at the clinic and remained woozy. Morales again passed out in her sister's car on the way home and was finally transported to a Bronx-area hospital where she died from her injuries.



Read trial testimony details in Operation Rescue's exclusive report!



About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.

