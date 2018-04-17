Prison Fellowship International Announces Andy Corley as New CEO

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship International (PFI) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Andy Corley as President and CEO, effective immediately. To ensure a seamless transition, outgoing CEO Frank J. Lofaro will remain on PFI's executive leadership team, providing strategic counsel as Senior Vice President.



"Andy Corley has been a vital part of Prison Fellowship International for the past seven years and emerged at just the right time as this organization's next leader," says Lofaro. "He brings a lot of unique business experience and has a gifting and passion for shaping corporate culture with a Bible-based worldview. I believe this is the kind of energy our organization needs to succeed at the next level."



Corley is an innovative leader with more than 30 years of leadership experience from global companies to entrepreneurial start-ups. He developed his strategic thinking and leadership skills in various management and director roles in global construction materials companies, including Lafarge and Hanson Brick Europe. Throughout his career, Corley transformed a number of underperforming companies and divisions into award-winning enterprises. Having a passion for Christian ministry, Corley served as an advisor and board member to a number of internationally focused faith-based organisations, most notably as chair of the people committee for Ravi Zacharias International Ministries EMEA Region. Corley has been an integral part of PFI, serving as board treasurer since 2012. His love of people and travel has taken him to 46 countries over the past 30 years.



"I am honored to lead Prison Fellowship International during this important time in the ministry's growth," says Corley. "During my time on the Board, I have personally witnessed the impact this organization has made on the lives of tens of thousands of people marginalized by crime and incarceration. My vision is for us to be so Jesus focused and excellent in our work that the church family is mobilized, energized, and encouraged and others would be inspired to act on behalf of the marginalized because of the difference we're already making."



Assuming the role of Senior Vice President, Lofaro will help ensure the successful transition of Corley to President and CEO through the provision of strategic counsel. Lofaro served as CEO since 2014, having joined the organization in 1993 as executive director and serving as COO from 2012 to 2014. Under his leadership, PFI launched and grew the following three core programs worldwide:

The Prisoner's Journey® (prison evangelism and discipleship) has reached nearly 400,000 prisoners in 30 countries with the message of the Gospel. Sixty-seven percent of graduates continue onto discipleship courses.



The redesigned Sycamore Tree Project® (restorative justice) has graduated nearly 1,500 prisoners in 2 countries.



The children of prisoners sponsorship program cares for the safety, health, education, and emotional and spiritual wellbeing of nearly 4,500 children of prisoners in eight countries.

"Prison Fellowship International has thrived under Frank Lofaro's leadership" says Corley. "He has positioned the organization for tremendous growth through prison ministry programs that are already transforming the lives of tens of thousands of prisoners, ex-prisoners, children of prisoners, and victims of crime. My goal is to continue to build momentum on the foundation he has laid."



Over the next several months, Corley will lead PFI’s efforts to transform the lives of prisoners and their families through strong partnerships with the organization's nearly 120 worldwide affiliates.



Prison Fellowship International helps restore justice and healing in response to crime in nearly 120 countries.


