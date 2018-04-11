North Texas Author Pens Book About Addiction What would you do if your estranged, homeless, alcoholic father suddenly showed up at your door?



GREENVILLE, Texas, April 11, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- What if you knew in three weeks you would be saying good-bye to him forever? One daughter knows deep down that her only choice, for his sake and hers, is to forgive—but how? Greenville author, Kimberly Dewberry struggled for 25 years to cope with the pain, hurt, guilt, regret, unworthiness, and shame brought on by her father's addictions. As her life devolved into a predictable pattern of poor choices caused by the dysfunctional thinking of an alcoholic household, Kimberly's image of God was skewed by an inner turmoil only he could heal. Because of the loving grace of Jesus Christ, she has broken free from the shackles of rebellion and anger, and made it her life's mission to share her journey through courageous prose. Her heart's desire is to help other adult children of alcoholics identify and overcome unhealthy cycles of destructive living that the specter of alcoholism leaves behind. Kimberly often testifies at recovery meetings about the serenity and peace of God's redemption, which are keys to personal wholeness. She also shares biblical insights to everyday problems through her devotional blog, Transforming Normal.



In her latest book, Three Weeks to Forgiveness: God's Redemption in the Dark Places of Addiction, Dewberry describes life growing up in an alcoholic household, the patterns she repeated as a result, and how God doesn't waste one moment of our lives. Three Weeks to Forgiveness is a gripping story of parental love, turmoil, forgiveness, and God's redemption of her past.



Kimberly and her husband Patrick are the parents of 6 grown children between them and live in the Greenville area with their two super cute Boston terriers, Delilah and Daphne. In her spare time, Kimberly enjoys writing, reading, Bible art journaling, participating in Bible studies, and dating her husband.



Three Weeks to Forgiveness: God's Redemption in the Dark Places of Addiction is available at the following retailers: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and eLectio Publishing.



