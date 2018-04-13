The Urgent Need to Address Rising Religious Persecution in China Contact: 202-675-1761



WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rising religious persecution is one of many symptoms of Chinese President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power. The suspicious death of Li Baiguang in February 2018 was a stark reminder that persons of faith are far from safe in China. Chinese Christians, Uighur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and Falun Gong practitioners have long experienced persecution, but restrictions on religious freedom in China are on the rise. The Heritage Foundation is hosting a discussion on the state of religious freedom in China to consider how the U.S. can respond to alleviate the plight of religious communities living under these dire conditions. Featuring

Kristina Arriaga

Vice Chairwoman, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom



Li Aijie

Chinese dissident, wife of Zhang Haitao, detained Uighur rights activist



Douglas Robison

EXL Petroleum and Chairman of Board of Directors of China Aid



Moderated by

Olivia Enos

Policy Analyst, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation



Friday, April 13, 2018 – 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.



The Heritage Foundation's Lehrman Auditorium



RSVP online at heritage.org/Events/ | or call (202) 675-1752

Terms and conditions of attendance are posted at heritage.org/Events/terms.cfm

All events may be viewed live at heritage.org

News media inquiries, call (202) 675-1761



214 Massachusetts Avenue, NE - Washington, DC 20002 - (202) 546-4400



Share Tweet