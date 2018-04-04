Knights of Columbus Profiles Some of Its 'Everyday Heroes' New video series shows how ordinary men can make an extraordinary impact



NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 4, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- "Everyday Heroes," a new nine-part online video series, highlights how ordinary men of the Knights of Columbus have made an extraordinary difference in the lives of others.



The videos, which tell the stories of Knights of various ages and backgrounds, will be launched online at kofceverydayheroes.org and promoted on social media from April 3 to May 29, with a new video added each week.



"This film series offers a glimpse into the many 'ordinary' ways in which the Knights serve those around them," said Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson. "'Everyday Heroes' are your brothers, friends and co-workers who quietly serve, often over many years."



The videos share the stories of Knights who have stepped up at crucial moments or deeply affected others through their faith and commitment. They include: "Not Your Average Joe": Joe Reali, a young man whose remarkable but short life inspired the birth of a new Knights of Columbus council that is named for him. April 3.



"A Touchdown for Life": Knights from the University of Notre Dame who raise money for pro-life initiatives and other charities by grilling and selling steaks before Fighting Irish football games. April 10.



"Grace in the Eye of the Storm": Jose Lebron-Sanabria, who served as a focal point of the organization's relief efforts following last year's Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. April 17.



"Going for Gold": Chris Dooley, an active Knight of Columbus and a multisport Special Olympics athlete, reveals the triumph and heroism of athletes who give witness to the dignity of those with intellectual disabilities. April 24.



"The Singing Seminarians": A group of young men studying for the priesthood, whose vocations are supported by the Knights of Columbus, look to evangelize through the power of song. May 1.



"Blessed Are the Persecuted": Canadian Knights take the lead to provide sustained help to a refugee family from Syria. May 8.



"Warrior for Christ": The men and women who take part in the Knights' annual Warriors to Lourdes pilgrimage. May 15.



"The Heart of a Champion": Former professional baseball player Darrell Miller's path to faith and how it shaped how he raised his son, Darrell Jr., who is also pursuing a major league career. May 22.



"Sacrifice and Brotherhood": James Wolf's commitment to serving others resulted in his joining the Knights and inspiring his father to do the same. His service to his nation included giving his life as a U.S. Army soldier serving in Iraq. May 29.

The Knights of Columbus is the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization, founded in New Haven, Conn., in 1882 as a mutual benefit society for working class and immigrant Catholics in the United States. Today the K of C's nearly 2 million members and 15,000 councils (including 300 college councils) support a broad spectrum of charitable causes locally, as well as internationally. Key initiatives in which the K of C lends financial and on-the-ground support include: the Christians at Risk program to help Christian refugees in the Middle East; the March for Life; the Special Olympics; the Coats for Kids program; the Saint John Paul II National Shrine; the Global Wheelchair Mission; Warriors to Lourdes; Building the Domestic Church; and many more. In 2017, the Knights of Columbus gave $177,500,673 to charity and its members donated 75,112,694 hours of volunteer time.



The Knights of Columbus Insurance business allows the Order to protect the families of its members by offering life insurance, long-term care insurance and annuity products. It has received an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best.



To learn more about the Knights of Columbus charitable initiatives, membership, insurance and the legacy of its founder, Venerable Father Michael McGivney, visit www.kofc.org.



