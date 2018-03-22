Attention Drawn to Gun Violence in Our Schools as 281 Flowers Left at the U.S. Capitol in Remembrance of 281 Victims from Columbine to Today Peace Activists and Members of the Faith Community to Leave 281 Flowers at the U.S. Capitol to Remember Those Who Have Died from Gun Violence in Our Schools from Columbine Until Today



WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- The public witness will be on Friday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the lower western terrace of the Capitol Building. (Washington Monument side.) That is on the eve of the historic March for our Lives on Saturday.



The participants will be spreading the flowers across the Capitol terrace and praying for an end to gun violence in our public schools as well as challenging members of Congress, state legislators, community leaders, law enforcement, teachers and families to engage on this issue and work for creative solutions for ending this senseless violence.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and pastor of Church on the Hill in Washington, D.C. states; "These 281 flowers at the United States Capitol remind us that the issue of gun violence is not just another political issue but literally is one of life and death. Sons and daughters have been lost. Brothers and sisters taken too quickly from us. Communities and families across our nation shattered by the senseless loss of innocent life.



"We come to remember and honor these lives, pray to a God who shapes history and purpose to work in our hearts in finding constructive and creative solutions to end the killing.



"Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner states, 'The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference.' We can no longer be indifferent or silent on the issue of gun violence in our schools. As we stand side by side with millions of America's students who are marching this weekend, we come together as a loud prophetic voice crying out and praying for justice. Jesus said, 'Blessed are the peacemakers,' and this weekend we fulfill that sacred calling as we work and #MarchForOurLives to end gun violence in our schools." Lisa Stiller, Board of Consistent Life Network and long time peace activist based in Beaverton, Oregon, states; "Peace activists and supporters of Consistent Life Ethic are joining in this vigil and the March for Our Lives in opposition to all violence. We believe comprehensive gun safety legislation, which effectively addresses gun access and background checks, are necessary to prevent gun violence which is becoming a leading form of death and injury in the US.



"We must continue to pursue a culture of life, and immediate action to address gun violence is a big step. As people who support the dignity of each life, we stand with everyone calling for legislation that address gun safety for all." For more information or interviews please call:

