Mark Your Calendar for November: American Baptist Home Mission Societies Announces Space for Grace 2018

VALLEY FORGE, Penn., March 15, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Building on the highly successful Los Angeles Space for Grace national gathering in 2015, American Baptist Home Mission Societies will sponsor Space for Grace 2018: "Thy Will Be Done," Nov. 14-16, 2018, in Philadelphia, featuring author and theologian Walter Brueggemann as keynote presenter.



Faith leaders, community service leaders, social justice advocates and others seeking God's leading for creating social transformation are invited to the national conference, which will span 2½ days at Loews Hotel in the heart of one of the top 10 largest cities in the United States.



In this urban setting, "Thy Will Be Done" will provide opportunities for refreshment and renewal, along with opportunities to connect with passionate speakers, workshop leaders and fellow participants, around critical issues facing Christians today—mission engagement, discipleship, and worship and church transformation—through discussion, sharing and hands-on participation.



Brueggemann, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, is considered one of the most influential Bible interpreters of our time. Currently the William Marcellus McPheeters professor emeritus of Old Testament at Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Ga., he holds doctoral-level degrees from Union Theological Seminary, New York City, and St. Louis (Mo.) University. He has authored more than 100 books. His most recent book, "Interrupting Silence: God's Command to Speak Out," was published last month. In this Bible study for adults, Brueggemann explores the injustice that follows when some societal voices are coerced into silence because of control by the voices that dominate today's conversations.



For updates and more information as it becomes available, visit abhms.org > Events > Space for Grace or call 800.222.3872, x2394.



American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists to promote Christian faith, cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and bring healing and transformation to communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.

American Baptist Churches is one of the most diverse Christian denominations today, with over 5,200 local congregations comprised of 1.3 million members, across the United States and Puerto Rico, all engaged in God's mission around the world.

