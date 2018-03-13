'Mama' to Thousands of Children in Egypt to be Honored with the Charles W. Colson Award



LA MIRADA, Calif., March 13, 2018 /



Recipients of the Colson Award have chosen a life of serving God no matter what challenges they face or difficulties they have to overcome.



"The committee wanted to honor 'Mama Maggie's' conviction and courage in caring for tens of thousands of children and their families in the slums and squatter areas of Egypt through her organization, Stephen's Children," said Corey. "She has made a remarkable contribution through her service to Coptic Christians struggling under heavy persecution and it's an honor to recognize her with this distinguished award."



Since 1989, Gobran has dedicated her life to serving the poor and forgotten children in Egypt's garbage slums through her organization. She grew up in an upper-middle class family and eventually became a successful businesswoman and professor at the American University in Cairo. However, she gave up her career after she saw children were living in abject poverty and persecution and decided to serve them.



Gobran's organization is dedicated to building relationships with the poorest and most vulnerable families in Cairo. She has built 97 community medical centers and schools in the garbage slums and serves over 40,000 children and their families. Everyday, the "Zabaleen" or garbage children are morally, educationally and spiritually equipped to serve the world for God through the ministry of Stephen's Children. Stephen's Children includes almost 2,000 home workers that teach Bible study, pray and bring food to families, risking their very lives to share the gospel in a 90 percent Muslim majority country that is hostile to Christians.



Biola will be honoring Gobran at 2 p.m. during Biola's 89th annual Missions Conference — a student-run 3-day conference on Biola's campus attended by the entire student body. The event will be streamed live at



Biola University — in consultation with the Colson family — established the Charles W. Colson Conviction and Courage Award in 2014. Christian leader Chuck Colson lived a life of biblical conviction with the courage to advocate truth despite difficult circumstances. Biola honored the legacy of the late Colson by awarding him the inaugural award at the university's commencement in May 2014. Colson's son, Christian Colson, received the award on his father's behalf at the ceremonies. The award honors Colson's legacy and celebrates Christian leaders who live in the same fashion.



To learn more about Stephen's Children, visit

