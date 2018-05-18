Pope Francis - A Man of His Word Film Trailer In celebration of the 5th Papal Anniversary of His Holiness, watch the trailer here, exclusively debuting on Vatican News, the new information system of the Holy See



Focus Features will release Pope Francis – A Man of His Word in theaters on May 18, 2018



Director: Wim Wenders ("Buena Vista Social Club," "Pina," "The Salt of the Earth").



