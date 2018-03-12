Carolina Author Pens Book for Abuse Victims -- Accolades from Influential Community Leaders

MEDIA ADVISORY, March 12, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Over the past thirty-five years L.G. Gibson has counseled hundreds of victims of abuse. A survivor of sexual abuse herself, the licensed and ordained minister chronicles her journey in her new book, "Through Tears and Sugar Cubes" which was released this month. Leaders throughout the Christian community have praised the work by the North Carolina native.

Joyce B. McCollum, Director of WorldVenture Ministries, said, "This book may very well be the key that unlocks the chains that bind you and set you free to live a life filled with joy and contentment."

It has also been praised by Dr. Deborah Carlin, an award-winning social psychologist, author, and speaker, who said, "I hope this book is read and genuinely embraced by millions--it deserves that stature." Carlin calls her book, "a beautiful story of courage and depth and faith and motivation to reach beyond pain and fear into a light with faith in God as the beacon." Gibson has also received commendations from Joy Kirk, Julie Appleyard (co-founder of ANOTHEN), and author Diane Sykes.

L.G. Gibson is not your run-of-the-mill grandmother. Like most grandmothers, she can be found tending to her organic garden or baking cookies with her grandchildren, but Gibson has also chased down pimps, pleaded with judges on behalf of prostitutes, and roamed the dark streets of the South's crime-ridden inner cities searching for lost souls.

"I can hardly remember all the crazy things I have done," said Gibson, a licensed and ordained minister. At one point while hitting the streets of Charlotte late at night looking to rescue and minister to an abuse victim, she was approached by a man in a limo ordering her to get into the vehicle. "He kept threatening me and I was not going to have any of it," said Gibson, who proceeded to call out the numbers on the vehicle's license plate into her phone. "My phone wasn't even on, but they sped off in a hurry," chuckled Gibson.

More than a memoir, Gibson fearlessly addresses many issues facing people today, reaching beyond sexual abuse to any bondage that may be holding people of all ages and backgrounds back from living this life to the fullest. "I want to see this book in the hands of countless victims and ministers so that they may receive and understand Truth and Life from God's Word. God's children need complete healing and restoration to spread the Gospel," said Gibson.