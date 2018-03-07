America's Sorrow is America's Hope



Contact: AnnaMarie Cantrell, 864-504-5616, Anna@CaptiveInkMedia.com GREENVILLE, S.C., March 7, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- The death of Billy Graham, the mass shooting in Florida, and the deadly influenza outbreak has left many Americans facing the number one item on the stress index: the death of a loved one. At any time in the United States, 75 percent of Americans are suffering from some form of personal tragedy. Author, Jan Teel-Nealis, addresses this national problem.Statistics show that 800,000 new widows will be created each year in our nation. Teel-Nealis, author of "Grieving by the Numbers," which chronicles her journey after the sudden loss of her husband, shares her insights to coping with this sorrow."Grieving is not something you get over, it is something you get through. It is something that becomes woven into the tapestry of who you are becoming," said Teel-Nealis. Grief can cause many physical ailments, such as fatigue, insomnia, headaches, weakness, loss of appetite, aches, pains, and other issues generally related to stress. It can also cause some life-threatening ones as well. Sixty percent of widow(ers) or those who have lost a significant other will experience some form of serious illness within a year of their loss."I had many nights with little to no sleep in my first days after the death of my husband, as my mind was filled with torturous thoughts about a future devoid of hope," Teel-Nealis said.The loss of a loved one can also affect a person spiritually with many questioning life's purpose, why pain and suffering exist, and the meaning of death. Teel-Nealis found solace in writing a weekly entry on social media reflecting on where she was in the process each week as it correlated with her grieving, and she soon gained a significant following. "It was in being intentional about seeking meaning to my loss that I found a path away from that darkness and into a new beginning. I learned that God doesn't waste a single thing. He is the Great Recycler!" The infusion of hope she gained through her journey and the spiritual connection that gave her strength are shared in the telling of her grief journey and her path to new love. These posts and her story are highlighted in "Grieving by the Numbers" which will be released this month.

