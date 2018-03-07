Islands of Peace Announces Vital Partnerships New Initiatives Will Meet Great Needs in Israel and the Palestinian Authority



Contact: Mendy Nestor, 724-733-1200 ext 22,



NEW YORK, March 7, 2018 /



Islands of Peace, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides non-political collaborative opportunities to achieve peace and prosperity for all the people of the Middle East. IOP is committed to pioneering the use of new technologies, systems, and strategies to unify people and build a better world.



Islands of Peace will work with EcoloBlue to supply Atmospheric Water Generation devices to provide pure and healthy drinking water to areas of need in Israel and the Palestinian Authority through IOP's Water From the Air Project. EcoloBlue's products work by taking in a large amount of air, harnessing the moisture, and filtering out impurities to provide pure, healthy, drinking water. With just 30% humidity, EcoloBlue is able to efficiently generate large quantities of lifesaving water.



Infinity Concepts, a full-service brand communications agency, is assisting Islands of Peace in their marketing, branding, public relations, and fundraising efforts. As Islands of Peace introduces new initiatives, Infinity Concepts will assist with branding, promotion, raising of funds, and overarching strategic planning.



To get involved, to find out more, or to contribute to Islands of Peace initiatives, visit



Islands of Peace

Islands of Peace, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization which provides non-political opportunities for Israelis and Arabs to participate in collaborative projects. We unite great minds that may never have met otherwise through economic development, education, environmental conservation, and other non-political opportunities. We aim to reverse the tide of conflict and adversity by choosing to work together to achieve peace and prosperity.



EcoloBlue

EcoloBlue Atmospheric Water Generators extract pure, perfect, delicious drinking water straight from the air. Unlike other Atmospheric Water Generators, ours are state-of-the-art in every way. All our components are the most advanced, and highest quality available anywhere in the World.



Infinity Concepts

Founded in 2002, Infinity Concepts is a full-service brand communications agency that helps organizations inspire response through seven specialized areas: consulting, branding, digital marketing, creative services, fundraising counsel, public relations, and media management. Basing its business model on biblical principles, Infinity Concepts serves clients across America and around the world.

