Kairos Prison Ministry to Hold #1 Kairos Inside Program at Lake Butler Reception and Medical Center Contact: Diane Harris, Marketing and Communications, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc ., 407-629-4948, diane@kpmi.org DEBARY, Fla., Mar. 5, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. (Kairos), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the start of a Kairos Inside Program at Lake Butler Reception and Medical Center beginning Thursday March 15th in Lake Butler, FL. The Weekend event will be the first Kairos Inside Weekend at this facility and is another step forward in helping inmates transform their lives. Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. The result is an improvement in the prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prison, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations. Up to 42 inmates participate in a 3.5 day Weekend program based on a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The Weekend will be followed up with Continuing Ministry of monthly Reunions and weekly Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement. Kairos is also in need of volunteers for future Weekends. Opportunities may include cookie baking, artwork, prayer, team support, and participating in a team. To volunteer, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer About Kairos Prison Ministry Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which men and women volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings as a short course in Christianity inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 prisons and communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, more than 30,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org

