Does Your Spirituality Relocate When God Calls Your Spouse Home?

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 21, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- There are over 800,000 Americans widowed each year. Many suffer physical, emotional, and financial problems. Does this also affect spiritual health?



After the sudden loss of her childhood sweetheart, Jan Teel-Nealis was left an unexpected widow with three sons and a daughter. With her spiritual health afflicted by her sorrow, she turned to her only Constant and found His guidance taking her into a new intimacy and a comfort she had not known before.



"Grieving is not something you get over, it is something you get through," said Teel-Nealis, "but God's Word is rich in symbolism and revelation that pulls you through some of the darkest times."



As she marked the passing of each week, her devotions led to her researching how numbers tied into spiritual revelations and found many provided comfort, encouragement, and hope.



For example, on the ten-week anniversary of her husband's death, she found that the number ten in God's Word is representative of wholeness or completion. "My husband passed on October 10th (10/10) and it was the tenth hour of the day," Teel-Nealis noted. Her husband's favorite book of the Bible was John. John 10:10 says, The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.



"I was saddened by the gaping hole that had been left in my heart by his departure, but I rejoiced in knowing that he is enjoying an abundant afterlife in eternity with the only constant we are promised," she said.



She began to write an entry on social media reflecting on where she was in the process each week as it correlated with her grieving. After the first few entries, she received numerous requests from others who were also suffering from the loss of a loved one to share her journey with an ever-growing group of social media followers. These posts and her story are highlighted in Grieving by the Numbers which will be released in March 2018.



Teel-Nealis was not only heartened by her own revelations, but by those also grieving to whom she has brought comfort. "Seeing the Father in the numbers, dates, colors, and every tiny detail of the fabric of life enables you to experience joy and serenity as He turns your mourning into dancing and gives you beauty for ashes," she said.



