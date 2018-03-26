New Women's Audio Bible, Created and Produced for At-Risk Women, Available from Courage For Life in Fall of 2018 Ann White and Courage For Life will produce and distribute an audio Bible recorded by women, using Tyndale House Publishing's NLT; the Audio Bible is specifically structured to comfort, encourage and inspire at-risk women.



NASHVILLE, Feb. 20, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- A new audio Bible, specifically designed for hurting women, is being created, produced and distributed by Courage For Life, a non-profit organization (501c3), with an anticipated release beginning Fall of 2018. The Courage For Life Women's Audio Bible will be offered free of charge to women being treated in local at-risk facilities, such as homeless shelters, battered women's shelters, and safe houses throughout the United States.



This will be the first audio Bible – from Genesis to Revelation - recorded for women by women, using the modern language of Tyndale House Publishing's New Living Translation (NLT) Bible. The Audio Bible will include commentary from Courage For Life founder, internationally known author, speaker, and Bible teacher Ann White.



"After spending countless hours ministering to hurting women who are struggling to embrace their God-given courage, our team recognized a critical void that was common to each facility where we teach," said White. "Women and girls are eager to take in God's Word, but most often don't have adequate access to it. After more than a year of research, negotiations, and fundraising, we could not be more excited to announce that the Courage For Life Women's Audio Bible is set to begin production on Monday, March 26, 2018!"



Filmmaker and media consultant Phil Cooke, author of the new book The Way Back: How Christians Blew Our Credibility and How We Get It Back, will produce the audio project: "Ann White's vision for this project is remarkable. No audio Bible exists quite like this - especially focused on reaching at-risk women - which is such a critical issue today. This is why our media team at Cooke Pictures is all-in to help produce this timely, unique, and necessary project."



An audio Bible created specifically for at-risk women meets the very particular needs of this wounded community: Extensive research and clinical experience have proven that gender-specific programs – in this case, a project with audio provided by women – is best to help women heal from substance abuse, trauma and mental health issues.



Women in jail are the fastest growing correctional population in the country; with most of these women suffering from low reading skills and lack of education, it makes reading even basic Bible passages difficult.



Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness among women and children – a population in desperate need of Biblical inspiration and encouragement.



Increasingly, at-risk women in the U.S. are not originally from this country, and are not proficient enough in English to be able to read spiritual literature. "There's no doubt that a woman's voice can bring comfort and reassurance," said White. "Even God refers to Himself as providing the 'comfort of a mother' in His promise to comfort the Jews as they prepare to return to Jerusalem after 70 years in captivity."



The Courage For Life Audio Bible will be available at no charge through a specially created app; details about the app, and other ways to access this material, will be made available in the coming months.



The Courage For Life Bible will also be available in print, with additional information about the Bible's release posted at CourageForLife.org in the near future.



Well known in the Atlanta region as a co-host of the popular television talk show "Atlanta Live," Ann White founded her global ministry out of a calling to share with others how God and His Word brought restoration to her life and marriage. Courage For Life is dedicated to helping people grow in their personal relationship with God by strengthening believers, equipping ministry leaders, and empowering women and children at risk. Through local and international missions, speaking engagements, developing and publishing inspirational materials (books, curriculum, study guides), social media and Christian television programming, Ann White's ministry reaches countless men, women and children with God's message of inspiration, encouragement, courage and hope.



About Ann White and Courage for Life: Ann White founded her global ministry out of a calling to share with others how God and His Word brought restoration to her life and marriage. Having personally experienced God's grace, salvation, and the life-changing power of the Bible, Ann's desire is to extend this same love, mercy, and encouragement to others, so they too may be reconciled to God.



Courage For Life, a non-profit organization (501c3), is dedicated to helping people grow in their personal relationship with God by strengthening believers, equipping ministry leaders, and empowering women and children at risk. Through local and international missions, speaking engagements, developing and publishing inspirational materials (books, curriculum, study guides), social media and Christian television programming, Ann White's ministry reaches countless men, women and children with God's message of inspiration, encouragement, courage and hope.



During her ministry's annual mission trip to South Asia, Ann facilitates conferences, in various locations, where hundreds of women travel many miles with their children for a time of inspirational training and spiritual encouragement. They pray with countless women and families, distribute hundreds of printed and audio Bibles, and provide Christian leaders with the necessary resources that allow them to continue to minister to these communities long after we return home. The ministry has been able to work closely with local church leaders in the region to reach victims of one of the area's largest red-light districts, where hundreds of young girls and many boys are forced into sex-slavery at a very young age, bought and sold day after day and are in desperate need to learn of God's saving grace and unconditional love. In and around Atlanta, the Courage For Life ministry team members and volunteers work with at-risk women and children utilizing an 8 week curriculum based on Ann's new book, Courage For Life.



For more information on Ann White and Courage For Life, go to CourageForLife.org



