Kairos Prison Ministry Expands to the Hilltop Unit Prison for Women Kairos Will Invite Inmates to the #1 Kairos Inside Weekend and is Requesting Volunteers Contact: Diane Harris, 407-629-4948 DEBARY, Fla., Feb. 19, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is inviting inmates at Hilltop Unit Prison for women to attend the #1 Kairos Inside Weekend to be held March 8th -- 11th in Gatesville, TX. Kairos has a very active presence in Texas and is pleased to be able to now serve this unit. Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. Up to 42 inmates will participate in a 3.5 day program based on a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The result is an improvement in the prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prisons, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations. The Weekend will be followed up with Continuing Ministry of Reunions and Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement. Texas locations and information can be found on www.kairostexas.org Kairos is also in need of volunteers to support the #1 Weekend and for future Weekend team members. Opportunities include cookie baking, artwork, prayer, team support, and participating in a team. To volunteer, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer-opportunities.php About Kairos Prison Ministry Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which men and women volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings as a short course in Christianity inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 prisons and communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, more than 30,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org

Share Tweet