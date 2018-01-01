New Behavioral Study to Explore Impact of Bible-Based Programming in Prisons



There are more than 22,000 prisons worldwide, and more than 10 million incarcerated. Over the last 15 years, the worldwide prison population has grown almost 20 percent with the rate of repeat offenders soaring as high as 50 percent. Critics of contemporary criminal justice argue that by focusing exclusively on punitive justice, prisoners are not effectively rehabilitated and demonstrate greater difficulty reintegrating back into society and remaining outside the crime cycle upon release.



Prison Fellowship International developed The Prisoner's Journey evangelism and discipleship program to address this issue by appealing to the internal transformation of prisoners as a rehabilitative method. First piloted in Nigeria and South Africa in 2014, it has spread to 30 countries, reaching nearly 400,000 prisoners, and is expected to reach 1 million prisoners by 2020.



"During the four years we've been running The Prisoner's Journey we've found when a prisoner is transformed at a heart-level, his or her chances of thriving outside of prison dramatically increase," says Prison Fellowship International Director of Prison Programming Rae Wood. "We receive regular reports from prison officials that prisoners are calmer and fewer fights breakout among inmates after they go through the program. This study will be a breakthrough for us in empirically demonstrating the program's long-term impact on the individual, the prison culture, and the local community."



The study will be led by Dr. Byron Johnson, a prominent expert on the scientific study of religion, faith-based rehabilitation programs, and criminal justice. In February, the research team will begin collecting baseline data to launch a comparative analysis of prisoner behavior and outcomes between prisons that implement The Prisoner's Journey programs and those that do not. The study will also provide a prison cost-savings analysis of the program from reduced prison incidents, lower recidivism rates, and the prosocial benefits from family (re)engagement and improved employment for ex-prisoners. Johnson will publish his findings in relevant academic and peer-reviewed journals over the next three years.



ABOUT PRISON FELLOWSHIP INTERNATIONAL:

Prison Fellowship International helps restore justice and healing in response to crime in more than 120 countries. For more information visit



ABOUT DR. BYRON JOHNSON:

