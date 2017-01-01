Rep. Smith Condemns Terrorist Attack on Muslim Worshipers in Egypt

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) today released the following statement on the horrific terror attack on a mosque in Egypt.

"I mourn the devastating loss of life that resulted from the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Egypt. This meticulously planned massacre targeted hundreds of innocents, including dozens of children, peacefully worshipping during Friday prayers.

"The terrorists responsible for this atrocity hold in contempt the life and liberty of all Egyptians. The United States should support the Egyptian people in their battle against this threat and support their aspiration to live in freedom, peace, and security."