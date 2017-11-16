WCC Executive Committee Comments on Situation in Zimbabwe

AMMAN, Jordan, Nov. 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- At its meeting in Amman, Jordan on November 17-23, the WCC Executive Committee issued a "Minute on the situation in Zimbabwe" as developments in Zimbabwe have led to the resignation of President Robert Mugabe after 37 years in power.

The WCC Executive Committee, together with the ACT Alliance, welcomed and affirmed the joint statement of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference and Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, issued on 15 November, as reflecting the clear common mind and witness of the churches of the country.

"We affirm and endorse the call of the churches of Zimbabwe for prayer for the nation, for calm and peace, for respect for human dignity and rule of law, for a transitional government of national unity to oversee the transition towards free, fair and credible elections, and for an inclusive process of national dialogue to capture the aspirations of all sectors of Zimbabwean society and for building a democratic state under the rule of law," the minute reads.

