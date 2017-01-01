World Orphans Day

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The second Monday of November is World Orphans Day. World Orphans Day is a global event to raise awareness and funding for the millions of children displaced by war, AIDS, and poverty.



God's word instructs us to "visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction."

Each year in our own country, Canada, several babies succumb to suffocation, drowning, exposure to the elements, dehydration, starvation or other painful deaths because they have been discarded by a parent.

There is a way to protect these most vulnerable members of our society through a program called Huggum's Hope Memorial, Abuse Hurts (Canadian Centre for Abuse Awareness) buries abandoned babies whose bodies have been discovered. We would prefer that we never again have to bury another infant because of Death by Abandonment. We need your help to make it stop. The following is a short video of the most recent funeral of a little boy that was thrown in the garbage in Ontario.

www.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1217286

Infanticide and infant abandonment are worldwide issues. In the United States, the law to protect newborns is called Safehaven and we've been uncovering news of SafeHaven-type laws being practiced from as far as Khartoum and in the Islamic Republic of Sudan where babies were being abandoned at a rate of 45 to 50 a month until recently. It has been reported that because of intervention by world leaders. SafeHaven-type legislation has laid the groundwork for legal reform and Infant Death by Abandonment is becoming less frequent.

SafeHaven designates specific locations as safe places for desperate parents to surrender their unharmed newborns legally and confidentially. This legislation exists in several European countries and in 50 States in the U.S. In the past 10+ years the Safehaven law has saved over 2,000 babies in the U.S. alone. Such promising results underscore the effectiveness of SafeHaven-type laws and the importance of raising public awareness and educating professional communities about this positive legal alternative.

Abuse Hurts (Canadian Centre for Abuse Awareness) is determined to ensure safety for newborn babies. Discarding a newborn baby is the earliest form of abuse. Because of its nature and our government system, SafeHaven-type law must be proposed, passed, and enforced in each individual province. Abuse Hurts has begun the process of bringing the issue of baby Death by Abandonment before the Canadian people. We believe that the proposed legislation to provide safety for new born babies is one that every parent, grandparent and extended family member will embrace and we will be looking for supporters to help make it happen. Here is what you can do:

Contact Ellen Campbell at 416 802 2873 or visit www.abusehurts.ca