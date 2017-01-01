Cardinal Terence Cook Award Presented to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers

Extraordinary Commitment, Support, Leadership in Handing on the Faith with Excellence

MARYKNOLL, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers has received the 2017 Terence Cardinal Cook Award from the Catechetical Office of the Archdiocese of New York in recognition of Maryknoll's leadership in Catholic education.

Photo: From left -- Ms. Ela Milewska, executive director, Youth Faith Formation, Archdiocese of New York; Bishop Gerald T. Walsh, vicar for clergy, Archdiocese of New York; Sister Joan Curtin, CND, director, Catechetical Office, Archdiocese of New York; Father Robert A. Jalbert, M.M., director, Church Engagement Division, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers.

The award, named for the late Archbishop of New York who founded the Catechetical Office, attests to extraordinary commitment, support and leadership in handing on the faith with excellence. It is presented annually to catechetical leaders, clergy, parish directors and coordinators of religious education, and others directly involved in catechetical leadership.

The award was presented on Sunday, November 5, at the Maryknoll Society Center in Ossining, New York. Sister Joan Curtin, director of the Archdiocesan Catechetical Office, bestowed the recognition during the office's certification and recognition ceremony for more than 100 educators from the Archdiocese of New York.

"We are very grateful and blessed that the Archdiocese of New York has recognized the work of Maryknoll in spreading the Good News of Jesus,' said Father Robert Jalbert, M.M., director of Maryknoll's Church Engagement Division. "We have served in mission around the world for more than 100 years, sharing God's love and his message of peace. In the Archdiocese of New York and in dioceses across the U.S., we have conveyed these same messages through our Maryknoll and Misioneros magazines, our active participation in parishes and in our communication directly with young Catholics through various programs."

The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers follow Jesus in serving the poor and others in need in more than 20 countries that include the U.S. All Catholics are called to mission through baptism and confirmation, and Maryknoll's mission education outreach in parishes and schools throughout the country engages U.S. Catholics in mission through vocations, prayer, donations and as volunteers. "Discover Your Neighbor," Maryknoll's latest interactive mission education program for Catholic youth, was introduced in Catholic middle schools and high schools this past September.