Every Six Minutes a Christian Dies for Their Faith Making Christianity the Most Persecuted Religion in the World

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christians to gather in prayer and public witness in front of the White House for the persecuted church.



Group to gather Sunday, November 5 at 3:00 P.M. on Pennsylvania Ave. NW in front of the White House.



November 5 is the "International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church." Below is a link to our Facebook Event page: www.facebook.com/events/137699060312410/



The group will pray for the persecuted church and leave a rose in front of the White House every six minutes to remember those Christians who are martyred for their faith.



They will also be praying that the Trump Administration and that America would continue to protect and embrace religious freedom globally.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition in Washington, D.C., states;

"Every six minutes a Christian dies for their faith around the world making Christianity the most persecuted religion on the planet. We gather in front of the White House to pray for our brothers and sisters and stand in solidarity with the persecuted church on this special day.



"We can never be silent or indifferent when it comes to violence and persecution directed toward those who choose to follow Christ. No one should face intimidation or harassment because of their faith, beliefs or religious convictions.



"We will also be praying and calling upon the the Trump Administration and America to continue to protect Christians and religious freedom around the world."

Kristopher Keating, Director of World Horizons USA and International Director of Hillside Missions Organization, adds:

"As an American, I was born into the privilege of having access to the gospel and Christian community. Much of the world is not born with that privilege. So many Christians face real persecution and oppression as a result of their faith. We in the United States must be grateful for the religious freedom granted to us.



"Also, we must take action on behalf of those people who are oppressed due to their faith simply because they were born somewhere else. We should pray and we should live toward the accomplishment of our prayers. Today, I invite the church to take new steps toward meeting the needs of our Christian brothers and sisters living in the hard places."

For more information or interviews call

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741