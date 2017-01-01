Pray for the Persecuted Church -- Nov 5th and 12th

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Freedom International is offering a free resource kit for churches to participate in the International Days of Prayer for the Persecuted Church. This annual event – held on the first and second Sundays of November – raises awareness of the persecution and oppression Christians around the world experience for their faith in Jesus Christ.



This year, violence against Christians – especially where ISIS and other militant jihadists have gained footholds –has reached dire levels. ISIS has called Christians their "favorite prey." As well as kidnappings and forced marriages of Christian girls, Christians are being martyred by genocide in Iraq and Syria, gunning down of men and boys for declaring they are Christians and refusing to convert to Islam, and suicide bombings in churches.



Christian Freedom International's FREE resource kit includes:

Reproducible posters and bulletin inserts



Suggestions for Sunday School curriculum for children and adults



Suggestions for Biblical references to persecution and worship songs



Notecards to send to encourage a persecuted Christian overseas



A CD containing these materials, as well as a short video presentation

CFI Resource kit is available at:

www.christianfreedom.org/day-of-prayer/



"I have just returned from Egypt where I met the widows and children of Coptic Christian men who were martyred by ISIS. They asked for Christians to pray for them and their families," said Wendy Wright, Director of Global Programs for Christian Freedom International (CFI). "God strengthens our faith through adversity, and unites us together through prayer."



Christian Freedom International helps persecuted Christians in repressed and isolated regions of the world, where Christian men, women, and children are harassed, tortured, imprisoned, and martyred for their faith.



A U.S. based organization, Christian Freedom International informs citizens of the intense persecution world-wide, and provides opportunities to assist through prayer and aid. More information is available at www.christianfreedom.org and 1-800-323-CARE.

