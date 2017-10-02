Elder Ricardo Graham, President, Pacific Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Responds to Las Vegas Shooting Contact: Kevin Lampe, 312 617-7280



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As a church, Seventh-day Adventists reject violence and we are appalled at the tragic loss of life last night in Las Vegas. We grieve with those who have lost family and friends, and add our voice in mourning and sorrow. We stand against anyone who causes death and injury, and are heartbroken for those who are suffering such pain and anguish.



The scriptures condemn those who use violence, saying that "those who love violence, he hates with a passion" (Psalm 11:5 NIV). He says very clearly, "Give up your violence and oppression and do what is just and right" (Ezekiel 45:9 NIV).



As believers, we are called to stand for what is good and true and right, and most of all to show the love of God in the way we live. We will help those affected in their suffering, and continue to pray for all those who mourn. Instead of returning evil, we stand with all those who wish to do good. "Do not repay anyone evil for evil...Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good" (Romans 12:17-21 NIV).



We believe that "The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit" (Psalm 34:18 NIV). May this be true for all those grieving and saddened at this time of loss.



Elder Ricardo Graham, D. Min, president Pacific Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists

October 2, 2017



Las Vegas is located in the Pacific Union Conference

